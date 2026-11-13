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Suspected female car dealer remanded over Kampala Car Theft

A 31 year old businesswoman has been charged with stealing a Toyota Harrier valued at 13 million shillings from a parking yard in Kampala.

 

Nakabira Christine appeared before Buganda Road Court Principal Magistrate Rophine Achayo and denied the charge of stealing a motor vehicle.

 

Prosecution states that Nakabira and other suspects still at large stole the dark green Toyota Harrier, belonging to Leticia Nanyomo, from the UEDCL Multiplex parking yard in Kampala Central Division on October 20th, 2026.

 

According to police investigations, the vehicle was later recovered in Kabalagala Zone, Mulago in Kawempe Division, while in the possession of a man identified as Peter Kafwerigye.

 

Investigators allege that the vehicle had been sold to one Jackson Alegyeka by Nakabira.

 

Police further discovered that the vehicle’s original registration plates had allegedly been removed and replaced with new plates, which were found to bear details of a different vehicle.

 

Nakabira has been remanded to Luzira Prison until November 16th, 2026, as police investigations continue. 

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