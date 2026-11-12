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Cranes forward Bogere to make his first appearance on home soil 

Uganda Cranes forward James Bogere is expected to make his first appearance for the senior team on home soil and the youngster described the opportunity as a major milestone in his football career.

 

Speaking after his first training upon arrival, the AGF forward who has featured for the cranes away from home expressed his excitement at the opportunity to serve his country and contribute to the team’s success.

 

“Its has been always my dream play at home, it is a big chance and i am  ready to give all my best if i am given the chance , and it is not all about one player only it is about the performence of all the eleven players in the feild, we are looking foward to give our best” he said.

 

He also called upon Ugandans to fill Hoima City stadium on Saturday as they face Botswana in a highly anticipated encounter.

 

Bogere’s team AGF from Denmark plays in the European Conference league having taken part in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa league but got eliminated at the qualification stages of the group phase.

 

The Cranes travel to Hoima city for further preparations for Saturday’s fixture against Botswana.

 

29 players attended Wednesday’s training session at Namboole Annex stadium as the Cranes intensified preparations for the game.

 

In Hoima, they will hold a training session later on Thursday evening at Hoima City stadium.

 

After the first leg, Uganda will face Botswana three days later in Gaborone for the second leg.

 

Despite taking part in the Qualifiers, the Cranes already qualified as co-hosts together with Kenya and Tanzania.

 

The Cranes top group H with 4 points followed by Botswana and Tunisia both on two points while Libya have collected 1 point from two matches.

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