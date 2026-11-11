Headteacher arrested over suspected school poisoning in Kampala

KAMPALA: The Headteacher of Ta- Aliim Primary School and Quran Memorisation Centre has been arrested to aid with investigation of suspected school poisoning that led to the death of four pupils.

According to Racheal Kawala, Kampala Metropolitan police Spokesperson, Preliminary findings indicate that on 10th November 2026, at around 1400 hours, four female pupils reportedly died under circumstances suspected to be related to poisoning.

The deceased’s including: Nakitende Mariam, Primary Four (P.4), Kiruta Rwahim, Primary Five (P.5), Nasuna Nusufa, Primary Four, (P.4), and Nabeta Failuzi, Primary Three (P.3) are all female aged between nine and eleven years.

“Three of the children reportedly died at their respective homes, the fourth passed away at Kasangati Hospital, while another is fighting for her life at Mulago National Referral Hospital,” Ms Kawala said.

Ms Kawala added that post-mortem examinations are scheduled to be conducted on the bodies of the deceased to establish the definitive medical cause of death and guide ongoing investigations.

Following the initial findings, the school head teacher, Mr Muzahim Ssuuna, has been arrested to assist with the ongoing inquiries.

Ms Kawala confirmed that police detectives have commenced comprehensive inquiries to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading up to the fatalities and to determine whether chemical or food poisoning was involved.

“Police investigations are actively ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths and determine whether poisoning was involved. Further updates will be provided as more actionable information becomes available” she said.

This incident follows several recent high-profile cases in Uganda involving suspected poisoning of children.

In August, 2025, a 44-year-old man, Wilson Kiiza, was accused of poisoning himself and his four children after a domestic dispute.

The children, aged 14, 12, 8, and 5 were allegedly lured to a banana plantation where they were given a poisonous mixture disguised as cough medicine. Two died on arrival at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, while a third died later that night, and the fourth remained in critical condition alongside their father.