menu Home chevron_right

Headteacher arrested over suspected school poisoning in Kampala

KAMPALA: The Headteacher of Ta- Aliim Primary School and Quran Memorisation Centre has been arrested to aid with investigation of suspected school poisoning that led to the death of four pupils.

 

According to Racheal Kawala, Kampala Metropolitan police Spokesperson, Preliminary findings indicate that on 10th November 2026, at around 1400 hours, four female pupils reportedly died under circumstances suspected to be related to poisoning.

 

The deceased’s including:  Nakitende Mariam, Primary Four (P.4), Kiruta Rwahim, Primary Five (P.5), Nasuna Nusufa, Primary Four, (P.4), and Nabeta Failuzi, Primary Three (P.3) are all female aged between nine and eleven years.

 

“Three of the children reportedly died at their respective homes, the fourth passed away at Kasangati Hospital, while another is fighting for her life at Mulago National Referral Hospital,” Ms Kawala said.

 

Ms Kawala added that post-mortem examinations are scheduled to be conducted on the bodies of the deceased to establish the definitive medical cause of death and guide ongoing investigations.

 

Following the initial findings, the school head teacher, Mr Muzahim Ssuuna, has been arrested to assist with the ongoing inquiries.

 

Ms Kawala confirmed that police detectives have commenced comprehensive inquiries to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading up to the fatalities and to determine whether chemical or food poisoning was involved.

 

“Police investigations are actively ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths and determine whether poisoning was involved. Further updates will be provided as more actionable information becomes available” she said.

 

 This incident follows several recent high-profile cases in Uganda involving suspected poisoning of children.

 

In August, 2025, a 44-year-old man, Wilson Kiiza, was accused of poisoning himself and his four children after a domestic dispute.

 

The children, aged 14, 12, 8, and 5 were allegedly lured to a banana plantation where they were given a poisonous mixture disguised as cough medicine. Two died on arrival at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, while a third died later that night, and the fourth remained in critical condition alongside their father.

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Headteacher arrested over suspected school poisoning in Kampala
    Barbra Anyait | November 11, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Three judges named to hear Onyum’s appeal against death sentence
    Ruth Anderah | November 11, 2026
    Thumbnail
    The Cabinet has approved 18.9 billion shillings.
    Reporter | November 11, 2026
    Thumbnail
    CID hunts Algerian national over alleged extortion of Congolese ......
    Ruth Anderah | November 10, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Govt lifts suspension on 10 NGOs
    Barbra Anyait | November 10, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    933 KFM LIVE
    Live radio Better Information Best Music Click to play