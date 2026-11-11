The Cabinet has approved 18.9 billion shillings.

By Darias Mark Wassajja

The government is set to compensate 1,841 traders whose businesses were affected by the October 2025 floods in Kampala, following the completion of a verification exercise by a multi-sectoral committee.

Cabinet has approved 18.9 billion shillings in compassionate ex-gratia assistance for the verified traders affected by floods that hit Kampala on October 30th and 31st last year.

Speaking at a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Justine Lumumba, said the beneficiaries were identified through a verification process involving the Office of the Prime Minister, Kampala Capital City Authority, traders’ associations and other government agencies.

“The mechanisms of giving out this money. The Office of the Prime Minister will lead and coordinate, but it will work together with the Ministry of Finance, work together with the Ministry of Kampala Metropolitan, KCCA, Ministry of Water and Environment, NEMA, also National Water and Sewage Corporation, Ministry of Works, ISO, FUTA and representatives from the different arcades since each arcade has a representative,” Justine Lumumba said.

The affected businesses were located in 13 arcades and buildings, including Nana Arcade, Totala Building, Capital Centre, Pentagon Plaza, French Plaza, Premier Arcade, Quad Sale Mall, Freedom Centre, Nabukera Plaza, Sekaziga Arcade, Jessa Centre, Jamboree Arcade and Tubo Plaza, as well as St. Balikuddembe Market, commonly known as Owino.

She attributed the flooding to interference with drainage channels by property developers along Savannah and Allen roads, blockage of drainage outlets with rubbish and construction debris, as well as inadequate drainage infrastructure.

The Minister has also directed traders operating in basement areas of Kampala buildings, which were originally designated for parking, to vacate immediately, warning that the practice exposes traders and their merchandise to flooding risks.

“The basement is supposed to be the parking, but people turned them into shops, and this affected that when water entered the buildings, instead of finding their vehicles, the water found their human beings with their merchandise.” Justine Lumumba said.

Justine Lumumba continues to say that the Prime Minister’s Office, together with the KCCA Ministry of Works and Ministry of Water and Environment, were given the responsibility to work out a work plan to make sure they reverse all of this, and this work plan should be presented to Cabinet within the next one month.