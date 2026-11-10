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Activists demand total transparency in NUSAF- IV implementation

KAMPALA: Anti-corruption activists have asked the government to act more on the consultative process to ensure the development of Government projects.

 

This comes on the heels of the launch of the fourth phase of the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF IV), a Shs 1Trillion program targeting nine sub-regions to reduce poverty, create jobs and improve household livelihoods.

 

The program running until December 2031, covers Acholi, West Nile, Lango, Teso, Karamoja, Elgon, Bukedi, Busoga and Bunyoro subregions.

 

Speaking to KFM, the Executive Director for Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) Marlon Agaba, emphasises the need for transparency in order for the project to succeed.

 

He urges those responsible to learn from the lessons of the previous implementation phases which were marred by mismanagement.

 

“I think what is important, one, is ensuring that the money goes to the beneficiaries and ensuring that basically there is value for money in this project and that they address the needs of the people and in different areas. I think when that is done and we have sufficient oversight, then there will be changes.  But also ensuring that the programs that people are getting, the programs that are relevant to their areas,” Mr Agaba said. 

 

Agaba’s concerns come just days after the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja confirmed to parliament that they had already discovered ghost beneficiaries with the ongoing resettlement program for the Elgon region.

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