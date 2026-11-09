Ugandan truck drivers threaten to withdraw services over South Sudan killings

By Sulaina Nakidde

KAMPALA: Ugandan heavy truck drivers plying the South Sudan route have threatened to withdraw their services over the persistent killing of their colleagues.

This follows the Friday incident where a Ugandan driver identified as Jamiru Kawooya was killed, while others are still in detention in South Sudanese prisons over minor traffic offences.

The Heavy Truck Drivers’ Federation Chairman, Isaac Katabazi however says this decision shall depend on the communication from the counterparts in Sudan who are tasked to engage with South Sudanese authorities regarding compensation to the families of their deceased colleagues.

Katabazi meanwhile says the deceased’s body is being transported back to Uganda for a decent burial.

“We have not decided on what is next yet because we are still waiting for the bodies of our colleagues to arrive here, and we have been in touch with the head of Security on the Highway to look into the security of the road” Mr Katabazi said.

The killings has persisted despite a promise made earlier by South Sudanese Trade minister during the second Uganda-South Sudan Trade Forum held on October 14, that security of these transporters was guaranteed and non-tariff barriers had all been removed.

In separate development, the Uganda Police Force is investigating the latest killing of Ugandan citizens in South Sudan.

This was revealed by the police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke, while addressing the media in Kampala earlier today.

“We acknowledge that there were killings in South Sudan and we are carrying out a joint investigation to get to know who particularly committed these offenses, and those victims were Ugandans, we will give you a clear picture when the investigations are done,” Mr Rusoke Said.