Museveni names 13 new Permanent Secretaries in reshuffle

President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday evening announced the appointment of 13 new Permanent Secretaries for different Ministries and directed the Public Service Commission to assess their suitability and advise him accordingly.

The appointment is vested in the powers vested in the President in Article 174(2) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

Among the appointments is Emmanuel Freddie Mugunga as new Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, replacing Alex Kakooza who has been dropped.

Maureen Kasande is the newly nominated Secretary to the Inspectorate of Government replacing Rose Kafeero, Sheeba Kyobutungi Rujoki is PS, Office of the President (Science, Technology and Innovation).

Kenneth Akiri was sent to the Ministry of Water and Environment to replace Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi, who has served as Permanent Secretary from 2016 until yesterday evening reshuffle.

Others appointed is Barbara Namugambe and sent Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to replace Maj. Gen. (Rtd) David Kasura-Kyomukama.

Charles Ssentongo nominated for PS Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Stephen Akandwanaho was sent to the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance replacing Dr Sarah Zawedde, Mark Sseremba replaced Catherine Bitarakwate at the Ministry of Public Service.

Eng. Flavia Guto Bwire replaces Waiswa Bageya at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Edith Butuuro sent to Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Aggrey Wunyi to Ministry of East African Community Affairs, Betty Mutesa Cwinya-ai to Public Service Commission, and Edward Sengonzi Damulira as Clerk to Parliament replacing Adolf Mwesigye.