Appeals court ruling that upheld LoP Ssenyonyi’s election victory

KAMPALA: Former Nakawa Division West parliamentary candidate Ivan Bwowe has appealed against a High Court ruling that upheld the election of Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi to Parliament.

In a notice of appeal, Mr Bwowe says he is dissatisfied with the judgment delivered on October 30th by High Court Judge Allan Nshimye, who dismissed his election petition.

Mr Bwowe had challenged Ssenyonyi’s election over the Electoral Commission’s use of the name Nakawa West instead of the gazetted constituency name, Nakawa Division West, in nomination forms.

However, Justice Nshimye ruled that Bwowe failed to provide sufficient evidence, particularly the relevant Gazette, to prove that the error affected the legality of Ssenyonyi’s election.