Election petitions delay former minister Kitutu trial

KAMPALA: The trial of former Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and her co-accused over the alleged diversion of 14,500 iron sheets has been postponed after one of the defence lawyers failed to attend court.

The Anti-Corruption Court had been scheduled to hear the case, with the prosecution ready to present three witnesses.

However, Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya told court that defence lawyer Jude Byamukama was still engaged in election petition cases.

The parties were instead directed to agree on documents whose authenticity and contents are not disputed to help speed up the trial.

The case has been rescheduled for December 7th, 8th and 10th, while Deputy Registrar Patrick Talisuna extended the accused persons’ bail.

Kitutu is jointly charged with Joshua Abaho, a senior assistant secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, over the alleged diversion of 14,500 iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

Kitutu’s brother, Michael Naboya, is separately accused of receiving 100 of the iron sheets, allegedly knowing they were unlawfully obtained.

All the accused have denied the charges.