Teso leaders call for calm following Gen Elwelu arrest

Leaders in Teso sub region in Eastern Uganda have called for calm and unity amid heightened tension following the arrest of former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen (Rtd) Peter Elwelu.

On Monday evening, security forces confirmed the arrest of the retired General following a manhunt over alleged involvement in subversive activities aimed at destabilizing the Teso sub-region.

His arrest was confirmed by the acting military spokesman Chris Magezi, who described Elwelu as a “renegade” officer, and that he would be charged in court.

He also said security forces had recently recovered 15 guns in his possession, military fatigues, and two pick-up trucks, claims Elwelu has not commented on.

The arrest comes days after Uganda People’s Defence Forces’ (UPDF) Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced that he had stripped Elwelu of his Lieutenant General rank and demoted him to a private.

In a post on his official X handle, Soroti City West Member of parliament, who also doubles as the Vice Chairman Eastern Region, for Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s Central Executive Committee Calvin Echodu said, several opinion and Party leaders in Teso and Eastern Uganda are calling him with questions regarding Gen Elwelu’ arrest.

“The senior leaders have embarked on consultation with responsible institutions to ascertain the details and magnitude of the said matter”.

He added that president Museveni had been informed about the concerns of the people of Teso.

Elwelu rose to prominence in 2016 when he oversaw a deadly military raid on the palace of a regional king accused of leading a separatist movement. He was subsequently appointed army chief. He later rose to become the deputy chief of defence forces before being named presidential adviser.

In May 2024, the US government-imposed sanctions on him over alleged human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings committed by government forces. He retired from the military in August 2025.