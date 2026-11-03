Govt pushes implementation of rationalization to 2027

The government has revised the implementation of the Rationalization of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure-RAPEX to June 2027.

In February 2021, the cabinet took a decision to merge government agencies, commissions, authorities and Public expenditure in order to remove duplication of services and reduce the cost of delivering public services.

Of the 157 agencies reviewed, 60 were identified for merger, mainstreaming or transfer of their functions while 97 were retained.

Speaking to the media today in Kampala, the minister for ICT and national guidance, Justine Kasule Lumumba, revealed that so far parliament has passed 37 out of the 41 bills prepared to give effect to the reform.

“Under RAPEX Phase 2, 41 bills that give effect to RAPEX were drafted, out of which 37 were passed by Parliament and four are still pending legislation. The implementation of RAPEX is expected to yield a number of outcomes, including streamlined mandates and delineation of functions of government ministries, departments and agencies, devoid of overlaps and duplication, linear and efficient government structures and cost-saving from rationalised government boards,” Ms Kasule said.

Government projected annual savings from wage and nonwage expenditure are approximately shs 959 billion.