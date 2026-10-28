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Physical Infrastructure committee meets Museveni today

Legislators on the Parliament’s Committee on Physical Infrastructure have headed to State House, Entebbe, for a meeting with President Museveni.

 

At the center of the engagement are concerns surrounding the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System, commonly known as ITMS, and the digital number plate project, which has attracted public attention over its implementation, costs, and the circumstances surrounding the Russian company’s involvement, the joint-stock company Global Security Co Ltd.

 

The reported failure of the company has raised questions about the future of the project, which has already cost the government losses, the government’s contractual obligations, which were found illegal and the measures being considered to ensure continuity of the country’s transport monitoring and vehicle identification digital number plate systems.

 

The committee chaired by Mwine Mpaka is expected to seek clarity on the challenges surrounding the projects, the status of existing arrangements, and the way forward for Uganda’s digital transport infrastructure before the expiry of the contracts obligation of 10 years.

 

For the past month, the committee has interacted with major stakeholders, including ministry for works and Transport, ministry for finance, the Office of the President, Uganda Police, the Office of the Attorney General and others.

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