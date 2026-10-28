95 of the 96 Kiteezi landfill victims compensated-Buzeki

By Ibrahim Kavuma

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA, Sharifah Buzeki has told Parliament’s Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) that 95 of the 96 people affected by the Kiteezi landfill disaster have been compensated.

Appearing before the committee to respond to queries arising from the Auditor General’s report, Buzeki said compensation for the remaining individual was pending because the person was out of the country. She added that the funds earmarked for the outstanding compensation had been returned to the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile Buzeki, said inadequate budget releases are delaying the expansion of street lighting and maintenance of traffic signals across the city noting that the Authority is now seeking private sector partnerships through advertising on streetlight poles and has submitted proposals to the Ministry of Finance to implement street lighting as a major project.

She added that KCCA is seeking external funding to install 25,000 additional lights over five years, while another 10,000 are expected to be installed with support from development partners. She says all roads under ongoing construction programmes will also be fitted with streetlights.