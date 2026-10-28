menu Home chevron_right

95 of the 96 Kiteezi landfill victims compensated-Buzeki

By Ibrahim Kavuma

 

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA, Sharifah Buzeki has told Parliament’s Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) that 95 of the 96 people affected by the Kiteezi landfill disaster have been compensated. 

 

Appearing before the committee to respond to queries arising from the Auditor General’s report, Buzeki said compensation for the remaining individual was pending because the person was out of the country. She added that the funds earmarked for the outstanding compensation had been returned to the Ministry of Finance.

 

Meanwhile Buzeki, said inadequate budget releases are delaying the expansion of street lighting and maintenance of traffic signals across the city noting that the Authority is now seeking private sector partnerships through advertising on streetlight poles and has submitted proposals to the Ministry of Finance to implement street lighting as a major project. 

 

She added that KCCA is seeking external funding to install 25,000 additional lights over five years, while another 10,000 are expected to be installed with support from development partners. She says all roads under ongoing construction programmes will also be fitted with streetlights.

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Deputy speaker dismisses Nkunyingi’s allegations
    Prossy Kisakye | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    95 of the 96 Kiteezi landfill victims compensated-Buzeki
    Reporter | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Physical Infrastructure committee meets Museveni today
    Prossy Kisakye | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Nabbanja implores local governments to strengthen sanitation ......
    Mike Sebalu | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    COSASE to meet Finance Minister over unpaid Shs8 billion registration ......
    Prossy Kisakye | October 28, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    933 KFM LIVE
    Live radio Better Information Best Music Click to play