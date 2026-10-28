Deputy speaker dismisses Nkunyingi’s allegations

The Deputy Speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa says allegations by the chairperson of the parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), Muwada Nkunyingi that resolutions of Parliament are altered before transmission to other agencies is unacceptable and puts the reputation of the House at stake.

Speaking during today’s plenary session, Tayebwa urged members to be cautious about their utterances noting that such allegations should be passed on to the relevant offices.

He added that it is criminal to change resolutions of Parliament however he clarified that his office hasn’t received complaints of that nature.

Yesterday during COSASE meeting Muwada threatened to summon the Clerk to Parliament, if evidence is adduced showing his staff have been manipulating records of Parliament.

According to Muwada, the COSASE Secretariat has already received names of the staff behind the manipulation of parliament records.