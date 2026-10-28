menu Home chevron_right

Deputy speaker dismisses Nkunyingi’s allegations

The Deputy Speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa says allegations by the chairperson of the parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), Muwada Nkunyingi that resolutions of Parliament are altered before transmission to other agencies is unacceptable and puts the reputation of the House at stake.

 

Speaking during today’s plenary session, Tayebwa urged members to be cautious about their utterances noting that such allegations should be passed on to the relevant offices.

 

He added that it is criminal to change resolutions of Parliament however he clarified that his office hasn’t received complaints of that nature.

 

Yesterday during COSASE meeting Muwada threatened to summon the Clerk to Parliament, if evidence is adduced showing his staff have been manipulating records of Parliament. 

 

According to Muwada, the COSASE Secretariat has already received names of the staff behind the manipulation of parliament records.

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Deputy speaker dismisses Nkunyingi’s allegations
    Prossy Kisakye | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    95 of the 96 Kiteezi landfill victims compensated-Buzeki
    Reporter | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Physical Infrastructure committee meets Museveni today
    Prossy Kisakye | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Nabbanja implores local governments to strengthen sanitation ......
    Mike Sebalu | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    COSASE to meet Finance Minister over unpaid Shs8 billion registration ......
    Prossy Kisakye | October 28, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    933 KFM LIVE
    Live radio Better Information Best Music Click to play