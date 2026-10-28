Police disperses Flood Victims who had stormed OPM demanding for compensation

By Jocelyne Nakibuule

Police today dispersed a group of Kampala traders who had stormed the office of the prime minister seeking for clarity on why until to date they have never been compensated for the losses they suffered.

This is part of a group of traders who suffered losses during the October 2025 floods that destroyed their merchandise and business premises.

The group came with placards with a quest to meet the prime minister but police didn’t make it an easy way for them, dispersing them as they tried to block the entrance to the office of prime minister Robinah Nabbanja.

They are demanding a sum of over 20 billion shillings as compensation that they say was promised to them by President Museveni.

Three days ago, the traders had appealed to security personnel not to use force against them insisting their planned demonstration this morning would be peaceful, this however, fell on deaf ears.