menu Home chevron_right

Police disperses Flood Victims who had stormed OPM demanding for compensation

 

 

By Jocelyne Nakibuule

 

Police today dispersed a group of Kampala traders who had stormed the office of the prime minister seeking for clarity on why until to date they have never been compensated for the losses they suffered.

 

This is part of a group of traders who suffered losses during the October 2025 floods that destroyed their merchandise and business premises.

 

The group came with placards with a quest to meet the prime minister but police didn’t make it an easy way for them, dispersing them as they tried to block the entrance to the office of prime minister Robinah Nabbanja.

 

They are demanding a sum of over 20 billion shillings as compensation that they say was promised to them by President Museveni. 

 

Three days ago, the traders had appealed to security personnel not to use force against them insisting their planned demonstration this morning would be peaceful, this however, fell on deaf ears.

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Oboth calls for increased access of Ugandan goods to Chinese market
    Prossy Kisakye | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Police disperses Flood Victims who had stormed OPM demanding for ......
    Reporter | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Conservative Party demands federalism in proposed national dialogue
    Khalil manzil | October 27, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Gov’t Halts proposal to re-develop City Square
    Barbra Anyait | October 27, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Court rejects appeal by man who murdered rival over suspected affair ......
    Ruth Anderah | October 27, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    933 KFM LIVE
    Live radio Better Information Best Music Click to play