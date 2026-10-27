Court rejects appeal by man who murdered rival over suspected affair with his wife

The Court of Appeal has upheld a 27 year prison sentence imposed on Mugarura Joseph, who was convicted of murdering Richard Katambira over suspicions that the deceased was having an affair with his wife.

A panel of three justices, led by Deputy Chief Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi, ruled that the sentence was consistent with punishments imposed in similar murder cases and found no grounds to interfere with the trial court’s decision.

The other justices were Irene Mulyagonja and Jesse Byaruhanga Rugyema.

Court records indicate that Mugarura, also known as Kyangwa, had a longstanding dispute with Katambira, whom he suspected of having a sexual relationship with his wife.

He was also accused of repeatedly stealing the deceased’s hens and food.

Mugarura was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison by the Fort Portal High Court in October 2018.

Dissatisfied with the sentence, he appealed, arguing that it was harsh and excessive.

His lawyer, Cosma Kateeba, asked the Court of Appeal to reduce the sentence to 20 years, with the period spent on remand deducted.

However, the prosecution opposed the appeal, arguing that the sentence was appropriate given the circumstances of the offence.

In its judgment, the Court of Appeal reviewed several previous murder cases in which sentences ranging from 25 to 40 years, as well as life imprisonment, had been considered by the courts.

The justices concluded that Mugarura’s 27year sentence fell within the range imposed for similar offences and therefore declined to reduce it.

The court ordered that he continue serving his 27 year sentence, calculated from October 10th, 2018, when he was first sentenced.