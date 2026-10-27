Gov’t Halts proposal to re-develop City Square

The government has halted the proposal for re- development of the city square, formally known as constitution square, to retain its site’s existing legal status.

This came after Businessman Mr. Hassan Bulwadda’s proposal to transform the public park into a commercial real estate complex which prompted the ministry of Kampala to study the proposal and report back to him.

Earlier the Kampala minister, Ms. Minsa Kabanda and the executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority revealed that the proposal was not applicable expressing the need to protect the few remaining city’s green spaces.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Tuesday, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance Ms. Justine Kasule Lumumba said the cabinet decision followed consideration of the site’s history.

She added that the constitutional square is a protected heritage site, dates back to 2007 and is recognised under the museums and monuments Act, 2023, and the heritage protection instrument issued in 2024.

“Constitutional square is a protected heritage site, its protection dates back to 2007 and is recognised under the Museums and Monuments Act, 2023, and the heritage protection instrument issued in 2024” She stated.

Ms. Kasule added that the protected site covers approximately 1.172 hectare, comprising plots 5,6 and 7. It also contains the 1945 War Memorial, which commemorates Uganda soldiers who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

“The square and its Memorial are part of our national history Decisions about the site must respect that history and its protected status”