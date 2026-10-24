Masaka court sets dates for ruling on Kalungu West Election petition

MASAKA: Masaka High Court has set December 8 as the day to give its final decision in the election petition in which Ssemakula Ismael Ssajja challenges the victory of Joseph Gozanga Ssewungu.

Justice Joyce Kavuma, the presiding judge in the matter, set the date after the respondent concluded witness presentation in the petition in which independent Ssemakula challenges the victory of National Unity Platform’s Ssewungu as the Member of Parliament for Kalungu West constituency.

The Kalungu District Returning Officer, Teddy Nabukenya, the final witness for the respondents (Electoral Commission and Ssewungu) told the court that she received a complaint about Kampuki polling station, which had two sets of results showing different votes polled for candidates, though this issue was solved at the tally center.

According to evidence raised in court, one Declaration of Results form signed by the same presiding officer showed Ssewungu had 137 votes, while another indicated 157 votes.

The respondents presented three witnesses, Nabukenya, incumbent MP Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu and former parliamentary candidate Joseph Bakikudembe before closing their case.

The presiding judge then issued schedules for the submission of written submissions. The petitioners were given until 3rd November, the respondents until 13th November, and all parties were given up to November 19, to file rejoinders, if any, and the decision will then be delivered by notice on 8th December 2026.

Mr Ssemakula wants the court to nullify Ssewungu’s victory, claiming that irregularities and altered results cost him the win.

“The election exercise had irregularities at other polling stations, including forms not signed by the candidates’ agents, among other issues” he told journalists at Court.Samuel Muyizzi, the respondents’ lawyer, insists that their client Ssewungu was rightfully declared and voted leader of the people of Kalungu West, and they are hopeful that the court will uphold the voters’ decision.