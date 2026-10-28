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Nabbanja implores local governments to strengthen sanitation supervision

 

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has benchmarked the progress made in cleanliness improvement across the country since the beginning of the national cleaning day exercise as she launched the fourth national cleaning day that will take place this Saturday with national function in Lira City.

 

Lira City was designated as the national cleanup site in recognition of its importance as a host city for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027.

 

Nabbanja directed all responsible Local Government authorities and relevant institutions to strengthen sanitation supervision, ensure timely removal of accumulated waste and enforce applicable sanitation measures.

 

“On Saturday 1st we are going to have the 4th National Cleaning Day. To some extent when you are moving around Kampala  you really see a clean city. Already results are visible.

It is on this note that I request our development partners, dear ambassadors, please join in, join us as we make sure that we prevent preventable diseases.

The 4th epicenter for the National Cleaning Day will be in Lira City. But this does not stop other parts of the country from cleaning in their respective areas. We chose Lira City because of AFCON,” Nabbanja said.

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