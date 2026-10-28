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COSASE to meet Finance Minister over unpaid Shs8 billion registration fees 

The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has resolved to meet the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Henry Musasizi over influencing the registration of four companies without paying required fees amounting to Shs8 billion to Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB).

 

Appearing before the committee, URSB officials said the ministry instructed the Bureau to register the companies – Tropical Bank, Oil Palm Buvuma, Roko Construction Ltd and Speke Resort Convention Center Munyonyo and invoice it, leaving MPs questioning the arrangement and the four-year delayed payment.

 

COSASE chairperson, Muwada Nkunyingi said the alleged directive raises concerns about possible collusion. He demanded correspondence showing URSB’s efforts to recover the money and the legal basis for accepting the arrangement.

 

The Bureau was further tasked to explain new commitments worth Shs380 million despite outstanding domestic arrears.

 

URSB Acting Registrar General, Mustapher Ntale said he had written to the Accountant General over the delayed payment in vain.

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