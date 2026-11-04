Suspected Ebola patient flees health facility in Budaka

Concerns over public health and disease surveillance have emerged in the eastern district of Budaka following reports that a suspected Ebola patient fled from a health facility where he was being monitored from.

The Acting District Health Officer Hellen Wanyenze says the health department received information from concerned locals that one Abubakar Modinghi was not feeling well and had symptoms similar to that of Ebola.

The suspected patient had been under surveillance in an isolation unit at Nasanga Health Centre III.

The suspected patient was reportedly picked on Oct 31 from Nakajeti village, Macholi ward, Budaka Town Council, Budaka district.

Modinghi is reported to have recently returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the disease has claimed more than 5000 lives since the latest outbreak was reported.

The district surveillance officer, Mr Nasur Masaba said that the suspected Ebola patient had been isolated and confined at Nasanga health centre 111 but unfortunately fled from the facility.

“We are trying to locate the patient but unfortunately is nowhere to be seen and suspected to be in hiding which is quite dangerous and risky to the communities” he said

The suspect is reported to have fled from the facility, and managed to run through Bwikomba and Nakiseneye in Lyama sub-county.

“We have tried to engage the local communities to whoever has seen him to alert the health authorities but unfortunately residents have not responded” he said

The incident has raised fears about the possibility of exposure to other people, particularly is the patient had been in contact with individuals before fleeing the facility

The circumstance surrounding the patient’s disappearance remain unclear, including how the individual managed to leave the health facility and whether health authorities will successfully trace him.

Ebola is a serious and often deadly disease with symptoms including high fever and bleeding through body openings, sudden onset of fever, headache, intense body weakness, muscle pain, sore throat, vomiting, bloody diarrhea or urine

The Deputy Resident district Commissioner, Mr Stephen Ogwang said that the first set of samples that had been taken for laboratory test turned to be negative.

“We still had to take another set of samples which we are waiting for after 72 hours. As district, we are not taking this case so slightly until the results confirm that the suspect is negative”Mr Ogwanga said.

The Ministry of Health Public relation, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, has called for calm among Budaka residents and the general public, saying the tests carried out by the ministry shows that samples turned out to be negative.