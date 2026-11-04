3 Ntare school officials charged over Shs110m fraud case

KAMPALA: Former Ntare School Headteacher Jimmy Turyagenda has been charged with causing financial loss to the government in a case involving more than 110 million shillings allegedly paid irregularly to a school employee.

Turyagenda appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala, where he denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Christopher Opit.

He was granted cash bail of million shillings, while his three sureties were ordered to execute non cash bond of two million shillings each as security to ensure his return to court.

Turyagenda is jointly charged with the current Ntare School Headteacher, Saul Rwampororo, and former school typist Peace Kebirungi.

According to the charge sheet, Turyagenda allegedly irregularly authorised salary and allowance payments totalling 44.1 million shillings to Kebirungi between March 2019 and April 2023.

Rwampororo is accused of authorising similar payments amounting to 13.4 million shillings between April 2023 and July 2024.

Kebirungi is separately accused of receiving and withdrawing more than 110.8 million shillings from her Bank of Baroda account as remuneration for work she allegedly did not perform.

The three also face charges of abuse of office, while Kebirungi is additionally accused of uttering a false university admission letter to obtain study leave from the Ministry of Education and Sports in November 2015.

The Inspectorate of Government is prosecuting the case.

The court also issued criminal summons against the co-accused persons who were absent to ensure their appearance.