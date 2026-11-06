Museveni reluctant to intervene in Elwelu arrest

By George Muron

Teso Paramount Chief Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot has revealed that President Yoweri Museveni is reluctant to intervene in matters relating to the detention of retired Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu before the matter goes through court, reportedly raising concern that the former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces could sue government over his arrest.

This revelation follows a closed-door meeting held with President Museveni at State House Entebbe, alongside Kumam cultural leader Raphael Otaya, to discuss Elwelu’s detention and other issues affecting the Teso sub-region.

He said the President considered the allegations against Elwelu serious and wanted investigations expedited before making any intervention, while assuring them of the retired general’s safety.

The Teso paramount chief Mr Emolot said that the president has a will to intervene but prefers a procedural due process to take precedence fearing that Gen Elwelu might challenge the government to account for his arrest, if he is released without going through court.

“The president said that the allegations against Lt Gen Elwelu cannot be treated lightly because it’s not a matter involving an ordinary officer and being a senior army officer and if he is released without going through court, he will ask why was arrested,” Mr Emolot said.

According to Emorimor, the president assured them of Gen Elwelu’s safety amidst ongoing investigations which he directed that it should be expedited before he throws in his political weight.

The two paramount chiefs met president Museveni on Thursday following growing public demand that the government justifies Lt Gen Elwelu’s arrest which happened following the UPDF Chief of Defense Forces post on his X handle announcing that he had demoted Lt Gen Elwelu to the rank of a private and that he would be arrested for alleged involvement in subversive activities with plan to destabilize the region and the entire country in a rebellion to overthrow the government.

Emorimor’s account on president Museveni’s comment about Lt. Gen Elwelu was corroborated by his counterpart Won Ateker HH Raphael Otaya who said that his Excellency has put a keen eye on the former DCDF’s case.

Mr Otaya, called upon his subjects to remain calm and focus on their daily economic activities as they continue engaging the government to determine the fate of Gen Elwelu saying that the president promised to call them immediately the matter is table before court for a final decision.

“For now we have met the president, we have discussed a number of issues including the state of education and livelihood development programs for Teso,” Mr Otaya said.

He said that the president had promised to donate more seedlings to Teso to build their capacity of households to achieve coffee production.

The cultural leaders also discussed security, education and development in the region, with Museveni reportedly pledging to provide more coffee seedlings to boost household production.

Elwelu’s detention follows an announcement by the Chief of Defence Forces that he had been demoted to the rank of private and would be arrested over alleged involvement in subversive activities aimed at destabilising the country.