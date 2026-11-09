Trial of 9 finance officials in Shs60b fraud Trial Begins Today

KAMPALA: Nine Finance Ministry officials accused of involvement in the alleged 60 billion shilling fraud scandal are expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court today for preliminary proceedings ahead of their trial.

The proceedings will be presided over by Justice David Makumbi, who has scheduled the trial to run from today, November 9th, to November 12th, 2026.

The nine accused face 20 counts of corruption related offences.

They include Accountant General Lawrence Semakula, Commissioner for Treasury Services Jennifer Muhuruzi, Assistant Commissioner in the Asset Management Department Pedson Twesigomwe, and senior IT officers Tony Yawe and Paul Lumala Nkalubo.

The other accused are Deborah Kusiima, Judith Ashaba, Bettina Nayebare and Mark Kasiiku.

The charges arise from investigations into the alleged diversion of funds meant to service Uganda’s loan obligations to the World Bank’s International Development Association and the African Development Fund under the African Development Bank.

Prosecution alleges that in September 2024, more than 53 billion shillings was diverted through two transactions.

About 6.13 million US dollars intended for the International Development Association was allegedly transferred to Roadway Company Limited in Japan, while another 8.59 million US dollars meant for the African Development Fund was allegedly paid to MJS International in the United Kingdom.

The accused denied the charges.