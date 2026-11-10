Four killed, nine injured in Nakasongola road crash

Four people have been killed and nine others injured in a road crash involving three vehicles along the Kampala–Gulu Highway in Nakasongola District.

The crash occurred at about 10:30pm on Monday, November 9, at Walusisi Village in Migeera Town Council, Nakasongola District

According to a police statement, the deceased are four unidentified men, while the injured were passengers travelling in a Toyota Hiace, registration number UA 154FQ.

Police said the crash involved a Mercedes-Benz truck, registration number CGO 0778AC 07, a Toyota Hiace and an Isuzu box-body truck, registration number UAL 445H.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Mercedes-Benz had broken down and was obstructing the lane from Gulu to Kampala.

The Toyota Hiace, which was travelling from the Gulu side, reportedly approached at high speed and attempted to overtake the stationary vehicle when an oncoming Isuzu truck approached from the opposite direction.

Police said the Hiace driver swerved back into his lane to avoid a head-on collision but rammed into the rear offside of the stationary Mercedes-Benz. The oncoming Isuzu truck subsequently struck the rear offside of the Hiace before its driver lost control and veered off the road.

“The crash claimed the lives of four unidentified men. Nine other people, all passengers in motor vehicle registration number UA 154FQ, were injured,” Statement said.

The injured victims were evacuated to Nakasongola Health Centre IV for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the facility’s mortuary.

Police said the Toyota Hiace had been towed to Migeera Police Station, while the other two vehicles remained at the scene pending towing.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, identified as Muhindo Vison, is in police custody as investigations continue.

The Isuzu truck was being driven by Mr Edward Nsubuga, 60, while the identity of the Hiace driver was yet to be established by press time.