Shs60bn heist trial resumes as prosecution calls first witness

KAMPALA: The hearing of the Shs60 billion heist case involving nine Ministry of Finance officials has started at the Anti-Corruption Court, with the prosecution calling its first witness.

The first witness, 63-year-old Edward Ssengozi Damulira, the Under Secretary and Accounting Officer at the Ministry of Finance, has taken the stand before Justice David Makumbi.

Mr Damulira told court that his responsibilities include preparing the ministry’s budget, approving requisitions, accounting for public resources, planning and signing contracts.

He also serves as secretary to the ministry’s top management meetings, which are chaired by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury.

The hearing, which is scheduled to run until November 12, 2026, follows a warning by Justice Makumbi that he could reject additional prosecution evidence if the State fails to explain why it was disclosed late.

During Monday’s proceedings, the judge faulted the prosecution for repeatedly introducing fresh evidence after the accused had been committed for trial, saying the practice could undermine their right to a fair hearing.

The warning followed complaints by defence lawyers that some of the additional prosecution documents had been served only hours before the hearing.

Defence lawyer Mwesigwa Rukutana accused the prosecution of frustrating the trial through delayed disclosure, while Sarah Awelo asked for more time to study the new documents.

Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo apologised for the late disclosures, citing logistical challenges and the voluminous nature of the case file.

The nine officials face 20 counts of corruption-related offences arising from the alleged diversion of more than Shs53 billion meant to service Uganda’s loan obligations to the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) and the African Development Fund (ADF) in September 2024.

Prosecution alleges that $6.13 million intended for IDA was transferred to Roadway Company Limited in Japan, while another $8.59 million meant for ADF was allegedly paid to MJS International in the United Kingdom.

Among those charged are Accountant General Lawrence Semakula, Commissioner for Treasury Services Jennifer Muhuruzi and Assistant Commissioner in the Asset Management Department Pedson Twesigomwe.

The other accused are senior IT officers Tony Yawe and Paul Lumala Nkalubo, Deborah Kusiima, Judith Ashaba, Bettina Nayebare and Mark Kasiiku.

All nine officials have denied the charges.

The hearing is ongoing.