Three judges named to hear Onyum’s appeal against death sentence

KAMPALA: The court of Appeal has constituted a panel of three justices to hear and dispose- off an appeal filed by death-row convict Christopher Okello Onyum.

Onyum was on the 30th/ April this year convicted of murdering four toddlers at a Day Care center in Ggaba; a Kampala.

The Justices are; Christopher Gashirabake, Eva Luswata and John Mike Musisi.

Onyum’s trial was conducted through a mobile public court at Ggaba Community Grounds, at the scene of the murders of Eteku Gideon, Keisha Agenorwoth Otim, Sseruyange Ignatius and Odeke Ryan.

Justice Komuhangi Kaukha sentenced Onyum to suffer death on all four counts, categorising the murders as gruesome.

Onyum appealed both his conviction and the death sentence through the Uganda Law Society’s legal aid office while raising three major grounds.

He challenges the assessment of the medical evidence concerning his mental state and criminal responsibility for the killings, also arguing that the death sentence imposed on him was harsh and excessive.

He is now asking the Court of Appeal to overturn the High Court decision, quash his conviction and set aside the sentence.

For now, Onyum remains seated on death row in Luzira Prison awaiting the outcome of the appeal.