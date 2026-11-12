Katuna border health simulation exercise ends today

By Robert Muhereza

Ugandan and Rwandan health authorities are set to conclude the joint simulation exercise at Katuna border in Kabale District on Bundibugyo Ebola Virus disease.

The exercise that kicked off on Tuesday is aimed at assessing cross-border cooperation, information-sharing and referral systems among health authorities and other agencies operating at the border.

It includes drills involving health workers and other border agencies, with members of the public likely to observe some of the activities.

In a press statement issued earlier, the Director General of Health Services, Dr Charles Olaro, said the wrap-up activities include development of the draft work plan and final preparation of the leadership segment and protocol arrangements.

He said in an earlier statement that the final outcome of the exercise is to strengthen public health protection, while supporting safe travels and trade.

Uganda and Rwanda share substantial cross-border movement of people and goods, making coordination between their health authorities crucial for detecting and responding to potential disease outbreaks and other public health threats.

The exercise comes as neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to battle an Ebola outbreak, raising concerns about the potential cross-border spread of the disease.

Health officials have warned that porous borders increase the risk of transmission to neighboring countries.