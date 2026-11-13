Pochettino agrees to become Man United head coach

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become Manchester United’s new men’s head coach, bringing the Premier League giants closer to securing his appointment.

The Argentine tactician has reportedly agreed to take charge at Old Trafford, with the remaining discussions centred on his departure from the United States Soccer Federation, where he currently manages the national team.

Manchester United are understood to be pursuing his release through a reported $10 million clause in his contract.

Pochettino, 54, has considerable experience in English football, having previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Chelsea.

His most notable achievement came at Tottenham, whom he guided to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final before losing to Liverpool.

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager is expected to bring his experience in European football as United seek to rebuild and compete for major honours.

However, the appointment remains subject to the completion of negotiations with the US federation and the formalisation of his departure.