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Supreme Court two-day appeals session starts today

The Supreme Court in Kampala will starting from today hold a two-day Criminal Appeals session, during which a total of 19 criminal matters will be heard.

 

The session will run until Wednesday November 18, 2026.

 

According to the Judiciary, proceedings will be presided over by different panels of Justices comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija, alongside Lady Justice Prof. Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza.

 

Others include Lady Justice Percy Night Tuhaise, Justice Mike Chibita, Lady Justice Elizabeth Musoke, Justice Stephen Musota, Justice Christopher Madrama Izama, Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Lady Justice Monica Mugenyi, and Justice Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi.

 

According to the Supreme Court Registrar His Worship Ayebare Tumwebaze, the session is aimed at reducing case backlog, with some of the cases listed for hearing dating as far back as 2016 and 2017.

 

Of the cases scheduled for hearing, Murder appeals constitute the majority, with 13 appeals and one application.

 

Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Defilement account for two appeals each, while Aggravated Robbery and Attempted Murder account for one appeal each respectively.

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