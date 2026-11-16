Judiciary launches two-week mediation drive for commercial disputes

KAMPALA. The Judiciary has flagged off a two week mediation exercise targeting insurance, intellectual property and appeal cases in the Commercial Division of the High Court.

The exercise, which runs from November 16th to November 30th, is aimed at resolving disputes through negotiations rather than prolonged court battles.

The mediation fortnight was officially launched on Monday November, 2026, by Principal Judge Jane Frances Abodo at the Commercial Court in Kampala.

Speaking at the launch, Abodo urged judges, lawyers, insurance companies and business representatives to embrace mediation and negotiate in good faith to achieve mutually beneficial settlements.

She challenged advocates to move away from adversarial litigation and called on insurance companies and businesses to send representatives with authority to make settlement decisions instead of repeatedly seeking instructions from their superiors.

Abodo noted that unresolved insurance disputes expose policyholders and businesses to financial hardship, while intellectual property disputes deny creators the economic benefits of their work.

She said mediation would also help resolve appeal cases without subjecting parties to lengthy court processes.

The Judiciary says the success of the exercise will be measured by the number of meaningful settlements achieved rather than the number of cases scheduled for mediation.

The initiative follows previous mediation exercises targeting banking, credit, loans, trade, construction and corporate disputes.

“Why does this settlement matter? The choice of the three categories of disputes is deliberate. Insurance disputes have significant economic and social implications.

When claims remain unresolved, policyholders may continue to suffer financial hardship, businesses may actually experience disruptions, and insurers incur additional litigation costs.

So timely resolution of these disputes really, really goes beyond just agreeing on a dispute. It goes beyond the handling of cases. It is that not only money is released to the economy, but also relationships are restored”, Judge Abodo said.