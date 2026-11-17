Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises has summoned former Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, to appear next week and explain her controversial shareholding in Bus Express Kiira Ltd.

The committee is seeking clarity on the ownership structure of the transport company following reports that Dr Musenero holds about 98 percent of the firm’s shares.

During the committee members’ field tour with Kiira Motors plant in Jinja earlier, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Isaac Paul Musasiszi told the MPs that Musenero owns 98% in the government company.

The revelation has prompted law makers to demand an explanation regarding the expenditure of public funds on electric bus companies.

The committee chaired by Muwada Nkunyingi, therefore issued summons to the Minister (who currently holds the Energy docket) to appear before them next week to explain why and how she became the overall shareholder of Kiira Motors which is funded by public funds.

“These are public buses produced using public money and from what we see Musenero in Individual Capacity cannot represent Kiira Motors and the Government, now it is as if you donated the Kiira Motors to her company weather they pay back or not that is a risk,” Mr Muwada said.