Uganda’s U17 National team, the Cubs held their first training session in Doha, Qatar at Al Thumama stadium ahead of the 2027 FIFA U17 World cup.

Speaking to the press, head coach Laryea Kingston reflected on the preparations for the team and the journey to Qatar emphasizing that they have had enough preparations for the tournament and the team is ready to face their competitors in the group phase.

Kingston also thanked FIFA for receiving the team very well and the good organization ahead of the tournament, he also liked the quality of the pitches which is world class.

“Preparations went well and we played three important games the they are ready to face any team in the world, we have done what we are supposed to do and we feel that the team is ready to face South Korea” Coach Lareah said.

Uganda will open their campaign against South Korea on Thursday, November, 19 before facing Ecuador on November 22.

They will conclude their group stage matches against New Caledonia on November 25.