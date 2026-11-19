The ministry of health has suspended all concerns and mass gatherings in western border districts due to increased risk of Ebola Virus Disease importation from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dr Charles Olaro, the Director General of Health Services says the decision was taken following a November 3rd meeting of the National Task Force on Epidemic Preparedness and Response which reviewed this threat.

The meeting resolved to maintain the suspension of all mass gatherings that are known to amplify Ebola transmission and would pose a danger to communities.

In a November 17th letter to the Inspector General Police, Dr Olaro asks that all Regional and District Police Commanders in the respective border districts stop clearing any concerts, festivals, rallies or other mass gatherings without prior written clearance from health authorities.

“I therefore request that your office informs all Regional and District Police Commanders in the respective border districts not to clear any concerts, festivals, rallies, or other mass gatherings without prior written clearance from my office, an to stop any such event held without such clearance”, said Prof. Olaro in a press statement.

Uganda was in July this year officially declared Ebola free”, although a large Ebola outbreak remains active in the DRC, with cross-border travel also linked to imported cases in Kenya and Nigeria in October this year.