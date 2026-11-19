Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has given the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council one week to explain why eight public universities offering medical courses have not incorporated Ethics and Professionalism into their training programmes.

The directive was issued by COSASE chairperson Muwada Nkunyingi during a meeting convened to examine concerns raised in the Auditor General’s report for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The report noted that failure to teach the course could undermine the quality of medical training and affect the professional conduct of graduates joining the healthcare sector.

Appearing before the committee, the Council chairperson, Dr Charles Tumusiime, requested more time to study the matter and establish the steps required to address the concerns.

The committee granted the request and directed the council to return within one week with a detailed report outlining the action taken regarding the eight universities.

“Lack of proper training of students increases the risk of producing graduates with gaps in competence, professionalism and adherence to standards. So, I am sending you back to get us a status report on your action taken regarding these universities,” Mr Nkunyingi said.