KAMPALA: Government has revealed plans to incentivize the national cleaning exercise.

Addressing the media at her office in Kampala last evening, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja revealed government’s to award outstanding performers from village to national level.

She was speaking ahead of the fifth National Cleaning Day slated for Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 7:00am -10:00 a.m.

Nabbanja said this time the country will hold two main cleaning sites in Kawempe division, Kampala district and Busia district.

The exercise conducted simultaneously across districts, cities, municipalities, town councils, parishes and villages is meant to promote sanitation, environmental protection and public health.

She explained that the objective of the exercise conducted simultaneously across districts, cities, municipalities, town councils, parishes and villages is to promote sanitation, environmental protection and public health.

“Our Objective is to build a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Uganda and I wish to remind you that every abled person is constitutionally required to participate in cleaning activities, whoever violates this shall face penalties,” Ms Nabbanja said.