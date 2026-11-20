By Emmanuel Daniel Ojara

KAMPALA: The Government has announced new measures against Ebola, including a threat to impose sanctions on Airlines and other transport operators found knowingly carrying unauthorized or improperly documented travelers.

The ministry of health permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine says the ministry has also intensified screening at Entebbe International Airport, emphasizing that all air passengers must complete a passenger locator form before boarding to support contact tracing.

This requirement applies to both arriving and departing passengers.

The new measures also prohibit the movement of day scholars from the Democratic Republic of Congo into Uganda.

Dr Atwine says the movement of learners from DRC into Uganda in the 34 designated high-risk districts of Uganda and vise versa have been prohibited.

These new measures take immediate effect and aim at containing the spread of Ebola disease from neighboring DRC.

Earlier, the government also announced a ban on concerts and mass gathering in high-risk border districts, and restricted cross-border movement.

Health officials say that while Uganda was declared Ebola-free on July 28th following the country’s latest outbreak of the hemorrhagic infection that infected 20 people and killed two of them, the threat still remains.