Anthony Wesaka

The High Court is set to hold the trial of Kamugisha Kalayisi, alias Fred Mujlizi, who is accused of the murder of an adult female in Mugamba Village, Masaka District.

The Judiciary confirms that the trial will be held through a mobile High Court sitting at Ssaza Grounds in Masaka City.

Yesterday, the Principal Judge Lady Justice Jane Francesca Abodo inspected Ssaza Grounds, ahead of the mobile court session scheduled to start today.

According to the judiciary the inspection was meant to assess the arrangement, including the working areas for presiding judge, prosecution and defence, as well as seating for the members of the public.

The judiciary further states that the initiative is intended to enhance access to justice, facilitate timely hearing of cases and reduce geographical barriers to accessing court services.

Uganda police force is expected to provide security at the venue to ensure the safety of the Judge, court personnel, parties to the case and members of the public.

The police spokesperson Kituma Rusoke said earlier that the accused confessed to having plucked out his victim’s heart.

The decapitated body of the woman whose identity remains unknown was recovered from Zizinga Village in Kako, Masaka District.

As the highly anticipated community trial of Kamugisha Kulayisi, also known as Fred Mujulizi, gets underway today at Masaka Ssaza Grounds, the prosecution has outlined a trail of evidence it says links the accused to the September 2026 murder of an unidentified woman whose head and body were recovered from separate locations in Masaka District.

DNA evidence, CCTV footage, telephone records, a purported extrajudicial confession and items recovered from his home are among the pieces of evidence the prosecution intends to rely on to prove its murder case against Mujulizi, accused of killing a woman for alleged ritual sacrifice purposes.

The remains were also transferred to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for examination.

According to the prosecution, subsequent DNA analysis established that the head recovered at the first scene and the trunk found at Mugamba belonged to the same individual.

Other items recovered included five mobile phones, assorted SIM cards, a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, its logbook bearing his name, two pairs of trousers and an orange motorcycle rider’s reflector jacket.

According to the summary of evidence, he allegedly told investigators that he lured the victim from Lukaya Town Council under the pretext of a romantic relationship before taking her to the scene where he killed her.

“The accused revealed that he lured the deceased from Lukaya Town Council under the pretense of a romantic affair, took her to the second scene, and killed her to harvest her head for a client who had promised financial payment. He further confessed that he took the deceased’s palms and feet to his residence, cooked them, and consumed them. A formal charge and caution statement was recorded.” The summary of the evidence reads in part.

He reportedly said he harvested her head for a client who had promised to pay him for it.

The prosecution will also present medical evidence showing that Mujulizi was examined and found to be 35 years old, mentally stable and fully oriented to his surroundings, with no signs of recent physical injuries.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, through a team led by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya, intends to present several exhibits to establish its case against the accused.

Justice Vincent Wagona is scheduled to preside over the second High Court Mobile session at Masaka Ssaza Grounds.

This brings to two the trial of civilians accused of high-profile cases in mobile high courts.

The first-ever community-based mobile high court session was held at Ggaba Community Church grounds involving Christopher Okello Onyum, prime suspect in the killing of four toddlers at a Ggaba daycare center on April 2.