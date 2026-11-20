By Darias Mark Wasajja

The opposition Conservative Party (CP) president, Mr John Ken Lukyamuzi, wants Uganda’s refugee policy and presidential term limits included on the agenda of the proposed national dialogue, arguing that the country must prioritise its national interests alongside the welfare of its citizens.

Speaking to journalists at Pope Paul Memorial Hotel in Kampala on Friday, Mr Lukyamuzi questioned whether Uganda should take pride in hosting Africa’s largest refugee population when some Ugandans, particularly in Karamoja, continue to face food shortages.

Mr Lukyamuzi said the party had officially received an invitation from General From Caleb Akwandwanaho Popularly known as Salim Saleh to participate in the proposed national dialogue.

He said the party welcomed the initiative but insisted that it should be a genuine national process aimed at addressing Uganda’s political, economic and governance challenges rather than serving the interests of a few individuals.

According to the latest UNHCR figures, Uganda was hosting more than two million refugees and asylum seekers as of October 31, 2026.

On governance, Mr Lukyamuzi argued that Uganda had not achieved lasting peace, saying the dismantling of the federal system in 1966 should also be revisited during the dialogue.

He proposed a review of the 1995 Constitution, particularly the reinstatement of presidential term limits and reforms to the electoral laws.

He also called for Electoral Commission commissioners to be appointed by the Judicial Service Commission and approved by Parliament, instead of being appointed by the President.

“President Museveni went to the bush to fight against the bad development of elections in the country. Forty years after his success, elections have never improved. Even the recent general elections do not deserve the name elections,” he said.

The Conservative Party also wants the dialogue to bring together representatives of political parties, Parliament, religious and cultural institutions, universities, trade unions, youth organisations and civil society.

Mr Lukyamuzi said delegates should elect a neutral chairperson to preside over the discussions, suggesting that the position could be held by a representative of a religious institution.

He further proposed that the United Nations, African Union, Commonwealth and East African Community participate as observers to ensure the credibility of the process.