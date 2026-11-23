Tooro Kingdom’s Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I is expected to announce a new Prime Minister and cabinet at an extraordinary meeting of the kingdom’s Orukurato (Supreme Council) on Monday at Mucwa, the kingdom’s headquarters in Fort Portal City.

The anticipated changes follow the resignation of Calvin Amstrong Rwomiire, who stepped down on Saturday as Prime Minister, barely six weeks after the King reappointed him on October 5th, to serve as acting Prime Minister for six months during the kingdom’s leadership transition.

A source within the palace, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said the King would use today’s meeting to address council members and possibly announce his new premier.

The development is also confirmed by the Omusuuga Charles Kamurasi, who said the extraordinary council meeting would begin at 10am.

The meeting comes at a critical moment for the kingdom, which has been grappling with leadership and accountability questions following the death of the former Omukama, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, and the subsequent transition to Nyabongo I.

Rwomiire’s resignation came eight days after submitted a 42-page accountability report to the king and the Supreme Council, following a directive issued during the first opening of the Orukurato under the new monarch on October 27th.

In his resignation statement published on his X account on Saturday, Rwomiire said his decision was difficult but necessary to allow the kingdom to health, reconcile and move forward.