By Andrew Bagala

KAMPALA. City traders have re-opened their shops even before their leaders called off a strike as the government holds its ground on tax rates on imported items and will continue seizing garments imported from Kenya to Uganda in piecemeal under the cover that they are non-taxable personal effects.

On Thursday, after a meeting with the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja where taxes issues were not concluded, the traders’ leaders urged their members to keep their shops closed until their demands are met, but by the weekend, nearly all businesses including garment shops were re-opened.

The president of the Federation of Uganda Traders Association, John Kabanda, who was one of the organisers of the strike said even the issues they agreed on in the meeting have not been implemented by the Uganda Revenue Authority.

Following Thursday’s meeting, Nabbanja had promised to iron out the issues raised by traders and report back this week.

This is the third time traders have closed shop over the same issues in three years.