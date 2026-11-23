By Brian Kawalya

Uganda’s U17 National team, the Cubs were held to a goalless draw by Ecuador in their second game of the ongoing AFCON U17 tournament.

Despite numerous opportunities created by both sides, none managed to find a clear cut winner.

The result left the Cubs on one point from the two matches played having lost to Korea Republic in their first game while the South Americans are on 4 points.

In the other group match played, South Korea thrashed New Caledonia 5-0 to top the group and qualify to the next round.

The Cubs will face New Caledonia in their last group fixture while Ecuador take on South Korea.