By Sulaina Nakidde

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has described the late Dr Nelson Musoba, the former Director General of the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC), as a decent gentleman and an efficient professional who made a significant contribution to Uganda’s fight against HIV/Aids.

Mr Mayiga said the Buganda Kingdom had worked closely with the commission under Dr Musoba’s leadership on various initiatives aimed at ending the spread of HIV/Aids in Uganda by 2030.

Addressing the media, the Katikiro conveyed the Kingdom’s condolences to Dr Musoba’s family, friends and colleagues, describing his death as a great loss to the country, particularly the health sector.

Dr Musoba died on Saturday at Medipal Hospital in Kampala following cancer-related complications, days before the country joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Aids Day on December 1.

On Sunday, professionals and other people from different walks of life gathered to celebrate his life and reflect on his contribution to the country.

Dr Ruth Senyonyi, the UAC board chairperson, said Dr Musoba’s body would be taken to his home in Akright Estate, Kira Municipality, tomorrow ahead of a funeral service at St Luke Church, Ntinda, on Wednesday.

The body will subsequently be transported to his ancestral home in Mbale, where another funeral service will be held at a church near his home on Friday morning.