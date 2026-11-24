The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) tribunal sitting in Fort Portal City continues today with the hearing of 20 matters of alleged human rights violations that arose within the Tooro Sub-region.

The sessions are being held at the Fortportal UHRC regional office chaired by the Commission Chairperson Justice Mariam Wangadya together with other commissioners.

One of the highlight decisions delivered on the first day was that of alleged violation of the Right to life in which the victim Simon Musabe, was among a mob of over 100 people who invaded Kasunganyanja Police Post in Kabarole district, to remove suspects of cattle theft so that they could lynch them.

Evidence before the Tribunal showed that before the Police shot directly at the mob, they first sprayed at them tear gas, fired warning shots in the sky to try to scare and scatter them but they kept advancing towards the police post.

By the time the Police fired directly at the mob, the mob had beaten up one of the Policemen, kicked open the door to the cell and were in the process of dragging out a suspect.

In her ruling, Justice Wangadya said she and the entire Tribunal felt the pain of the family but in this case, the force used by the Police was reasonable, given the circumstances.

The Chairperson sounded a warning to both the general public; to desist from mob justice and attacking the police or any member of the armed forces; and to the armed forces to always use reasonable force which should be commensurate to the threat posed.