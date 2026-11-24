MASAKA: Hearing of a case in which Kamugisha Kuraish aka Mujulizi Fred is accused of murdering an unidentified woman continues this morning for the second day in an open court sitting at Ssaza Ground in Masaka City.

Appearing before Justice Vincent Wagona yesterday, Mujulizi pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

The prosecution led by Jonathan Muwaganya presented five witnesses including the owner of the land at Kako village in Masaka city where the bag containing a head said to have been cut off from the unidentified woman was found and the owner of the land in Buwunga subcounty in Masaka district where the decapitated body of the deceased was found.

Other witnesses were police officers that first visited the scenes of crime where the body parts were recovered and another who examined Mujulizi following his arrest.

Prosecution alleges that on or about 28th September, in Masaka District, Mujulizi caused the death of an unidentified woman, dumped her head at Kako Village and dumped her body at Mugamba Village in Mazinga, Buwunga Sub County.

The prosecution is today expected to present more state witnesses.

Locals that attended the open court session yesterday welcomed the judiciary decision to have the matter handled in an open court session, expressing hope that the victims of Mujulizis’ actions will get justice.