By Gertrude Mutyaba

The hearing of a case in which Kamugisha Kuraish aka Mujulizi Fred is facing charges of murder of an unidentified woman resumed for the third day today (Wednesday)in an open court sitting at Saaza ground in Masaka city.

Appearing before justice Vincent Wagona on Tuesday the sixth state witness Proscovia Kabutanya a police officer attached to Nyendo Mukungwe police division who recorded exhibits from crime scenes told court that some of the exhibits recovered from the two scenes were submitted to forensics for DNA examination and the books to hand writing expert.

Kabutanya also told the court that on reviewing CCTV camera footage they realised that the Kamugisha was seen riding an unidentified woman on a motorcycle registration UMA 410MW which is believed to have been killed and her body parts dumped at Kako in Masaka city and Mugamba village in Masaka district.

During the same court sitting prosecution led by chief state attorney Jonathan Muwaganya presented several state exhibits which the state intend to use in the case including button telephones recovered from Kamugisha’s home and the motor cycle registration number UMA 410 MW which the accused person Kamugisha reportedly used in the committing of the crime.

“A forty Eight exercise book was recovered from the scene as well and was submitted to the forensic for hand writing experts to examine,” He said.

On the third day the state day is expected to present other 7 state witnesses which remained on the second day before presenting other witnesses.

The open court sitting at Saaza ground in Masaka city is being attended by locals who have different views about the trial though they are all praying to court to give justice to the family of the victim which is yet to be identified.