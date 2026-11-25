The deputy speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa, has hailed singer Joseph Mayanja popularly known as Jose Chameleone, for his contribution to Uganda’s music industry.

He described him as a national brand whose music has transcended borders and touched lives across generations.

Tayebwa made the remarks when Chameleone paid him a courtesy visit at parliament on Tuesday to invite him to his upcoming concert, “Jose Chameleone Unlimited Reloaded,” scheduled for December 4, 2026, at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

Tayebwa said the concert is an opportunity to celebrate Chameleon’s musical achievements of his life.

He commended the musician for giving Ugandans unforgettable memories through his music, noting that his songs had provided comfort, hope and inspiration to people going through difficult moments.

Tayebwa also commended Chameleone’s international influence, recounting a recent encounter in Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean, where he met a person who had an extensive collection of the musician’s songs and was learning Luganda to better understand their lyrics.

Tayebwa, who described himself as a big fan of the musician, encouraged Ugandans to support the upcoming concert in appreciation of Chameleone’s contribution to the country’s music industry.

“I am not only coming to celebrate your Music but also to celebrate your life, as someone who came and visited you at the hospital, the situation you were in, we need to thank God, and to the good memories you gave us through your Music,” Mr Tayebwa said.

Chameleone said the concert would showcase his 25-year musical journey and invited Tayebwa and Members of Parliament to attend the event.

Chameleone is among Uganda’s most recognised musicians, with a career spanning more than a quarter a century decade. His music, which blends Afrobeat, reggae, dancehall and Congolese rumba, has earned him a following across East Africa and beyond.