By Gertrude Mutyaba

The trial of Kamugisha Kuraish aka Mujulizi Fred in an open court sitting at Saaza ground Masaka city on Wednesday court admitted the video evidence tendered in by the prosecution which they intend to rely on making their case.

The chief state prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya presented the seventh state witness Kica Joshua, a police officer attached to Nyendo Mukungwe division police station who took videos and pictures of the reconstruction of the murder incident scene in which the victim (unidentified woman) is said to have been killed.

Prosecution presented to court the flash disk, and memory card containing the pictures and videos of the scene reconstruction and a report made by the police officer after the reconstruction of the scene of crime.

During the same sitting court has also watched the video which shows Kamugisha Kuraish aka Mujulizi Fred taking police officers to different places including a bar known as Class bar in Lukaya where he reportedly picked the victim before taking her to Kako where he reportedly killed her and later beheaded the body.

In the video shown to court Kamugisha Kuraish aka Mujulizi Fred told the police officers that he had taken part in 3 separate murder incidents including the one in Nsangi reportedly committed in 2023, and another in Sanga on 5th August 2026 and the one of the unidentified woman whom in the video he calls Natukunda Jacklin who is said to have been killed in September 2026.

In the same video submitted to forensics Kamugisha told the police officers that he apologized to the parents of the victims though the one for the person he killed in Lyantonde Sanga had told him that though he had forgiven him he handed him to the hands of the law to deal with him.

Kica Joshua the state witness has also told the court that police submitted the papers and books recovered from the crime scene (Kako where the head had been dumped) and those gotten from his home and his writing made in different sitting posture to hand writing experts for examination.

The open court is still going on with the state expected to present more witnesses in the matter.