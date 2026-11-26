“The Silent Scars: A Man’s Journey Through Childhood Sexual Abuse and Trauma”

By Darias Mark Wassajja

The call for men to speak out against domestic and gender-based violence (GBV) is gaining momentum in Uganda, with women legislators warning that cultural expectations of masculinity, fear of ridicule and stigma are leaving male survivors trapped in abusive relationships and suffering in silence.

The newly elected Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) chairperson, also Lira District Woman MP Linda Agnes Auma, says gender-based violence is not exclusively a women’s issue and that men who experience physical, emotional or other forms of abuse should seek help and report their cases.

As Uganda continues to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence which commenced on Wednesday November 25th, Ms Auma many voices have pointed out that many men conceal abuse because society expects them to be strong and endure suffering without seeking assistance.

She warned that prolonged abuse and emotional distress can have serious consequences for men’s health, urging victims to report cases instead of suffering in silence.

“Violence against men, please men report your cases. The law does not discriminate. These laws for gender-based violence, it’s not only for women, it’s for all of us,” Ms Auma said.

The UWOPA chairperson said gender-based violence legislation protects all people regardless of sex, disability or social status, adding that men who experience abuse should seek support from authorities and service providers.

“The Silent Scars: A Man’s Journey Through Childhood Sexual Abuse and Trauma”

In an interview with a 23-year-old man, whose identity has been withheld to protect his privacy, says childhood sexual abuse by a domestic worker continues to haunt him years later, affecting his mental wellbeing, sleep and relationships.

He recalls that when he was about two years old, his mother, who worked and was often away from home, hired a housemaid to take care of him.

“The maid sexually abused him during bathing and afternoon resting periods, repeatedly touching his genitals and engaging in sexual acts with him while he was still a toddler and unable to understand or consent to what was happening,” he recalls.

The survivor adds that the abuse left him traumatised, with lasting effects on his ability to sleep during the day. He says attempts to rest in the afternoon often trigger distressing memories of what happened during his childhood.

Now at 23 years, he says the memories continue to trouble him, prompting him to seek professional help to understand and cope with the psychological effects of the abuse.

He says he reached out to some specialists pretending that he is getting advice from someone else since he didn’t want to be known as a victim.

“The childhood sexual trauma can have long-term psychological effects, prompting him to seek professional help to cope with the memories and their impact on his relationships.” Specialists cautioned him.

The survivor further recounts struggling with relationships, saying despite having what he considers the qualities needed for a relationship, several of his relationships have failed, leaving him distressed and struggling to understand why.

His experience highlights the lasting psychological consequences of childhood sexual abuse, particularly among boys whose experiences are often overlooked, unreported or dismissed.

Why men may be suffering in silence

Ms Auma told KFM societal expectations that men should be strong, provide for their families and withstand hardship are discouraging some male survivors from speaking out.

She warned that men subjected to physical or emotional abuse may remain silent until their health deteriorates, citing stress-related complications, including hypertension.

The UWOPA chairperson urged men who are abused by their partners to report to authorities, saying the law does not discriminate against victims based on sex.

She also called on people who witness violence against persons with disabilities to intervene and help them access support, noting that some may be particularly vulnerable to sexual abuse and physical violence because of difficulties resisting or escaping their attackers.

Police figures reveal thousands of male victims.

Uganda Police Force statistics indicate that men and boys are among those affected by domestic violence, despite the crime often being perceived as predominantly affecting women.

The 2025 Annual Crime Report records 12,361 victims of domestic violence, including 4,116 adult men and 489 male juveniles, bringing the total number of male victims to 4,605.

This means males accounted for approximately 37 per cent of all recorded victims, while females accounted for 7,756.

What the law says about male victims

Uganda’s legal framework provides protections that can apply to male victims of violence, although some laws cover specific types of abuse or relationships.

The Domestic Violence Act, 2010: The law recognises physical, sexual, emotional, verbal, psychological and economic abuse within domestic relationships. It allows victims to seek protection orders and compensation. A person convicted of domestic violence can face a fine of up to 48 currency points, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

The Penal Code Act: General assault offences apply regardless of the victim’s sex. Common assault carries a possible sentence of up to one year in prison, while assault occasioning actual bodily harm carries up to five years, upon conviction.

The Computer Misuse Act: Provisions on cyber harassment and cyberstalking address certain forms of threatening and repeated online harassment. Depending on the offence proved, penalties include imprisonment and fines.



The Domestic Violence Act also allows a victim or representative to apply for a protection order from a magistrate’s court. The law provides for compensation, counselling and other remedies, while medical practitioners are required to assist victims and document cases where domestic violence is suspected.