KAMPALA: Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) 26 November, 2026 will have a final engagement with Haba Group of Companies and Bank of Uganda together with Tropical Bank as it moves to conclude a long-running investigation into the Shs140 billion compensation transaction involving the Central Bank.

The directive followed a heated exchange between the committee, chaired by Muwada Nkunyingi, and representatives of Haba Group, alongside officials from I&M Bank, Bank of Baroda and United Bank for Africa, over the amount of money disbursed and the interest charged on loans obtained against letters of comfort issued by the central bank.

During the meeting, Haba Group representatives maintained that although the banks received the money from Bank of Uganda and credited it to the company’s accounts, the company received less than the expected compensation because of interest deductions and what they described as outstanding payments under some of the letters of comfort.

The company also told the committee that Bank of Uganda had agreed to meet the interest costs incurred while obtaining the loans, asking legislators to consider the financial arrangements and agreements behind the transactions while Haba Group committed to provide supporting documents, including court records and consent judgments, to substantiate its claims

A representative of Haba Group laid out their concerns earlier

However, Mr. Nkunyingi questioned the company’s explanation, demanding documentary evidence to support the alleged agreement with Bank of Uganda on interest payments and claims that some payments were not fully received.

While appearing before COSASE earlier, the commercial banks presented payment records backing the Bank of Uganda’s position that roughly Shs 140 billion was paid to settle loans tied to businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba’s Haba Group of Companies.

Banks linked to the facilities, including I&M Bank (formerly Orient Bank), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Bank of Baroda and Tropical Bank submitted transaction records showing payments made by BOU in 2011 to clear Haba Group loans and related charges.

When BOU officials appeared before COSASE earlier, they indicated that coupon earnings on government securities from recapitalization installments had covered the Shs 140 billion liability, pending board approval and reconciliation with the ministry of finance.

While the ministry of finance officials requested for more time to retrieve historical documents dating back to 20210 before finalizing its accounting position with BOU.